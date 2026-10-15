Petar Cholakov: In my opinion, we should think about activating Art. 4

This is not the first time that the topic of the war in Ukraine and what Bulgarian foreign policy should be is being discussed. This topic is one of the dominant ones around which the Bulgarian political space and the election campaign are structured. What we have as a development is that the war has reached the Bulgarian shores. This was stated by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov in the program “Live Day“ on Nova News.

There is a decision of the National Assembly on the topic of the war in Ukraine. There is talk of activating Art. 4. It is related to consultations when the independence and national security of a member state is threatened. I do not want to scare anyone, but the situation has already changed. The issue should now be discussed quite seriously, he believes.

In my opinion, we should think about activating Article 4, because there is an escalation of the war in the Black Sea. We are at a new stage in the development of the war. The reason is that the global hegemon is the USA, and Russia is the regional one and has claims. The diesel deal with Russia is a second topic. The global hegemon is agreeing on such a deal that will finance the war. The third point is Trump's words that the Ukrainians should think about another president. That is, Ukraine should agree to make very serious concessions. This is the external stimulus that dictates the political dialogue in our country, the political scientist explained.

The government is trying to walk on thin ice. It is clear who benefits from attacking these ships - Russia. At the same time, it is said that it is not her. “Vazrazhdane“ can take advantage of the debate surrounding the war in Ukraine and the hesitant position of Yotova and the Progressive Bulgaria party behind her.

Yotova is the favorite according to the sociological polls, even if there is a debate. The question is who the vacillating voters will prefer, Petar Cholakov also said.