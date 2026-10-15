Bulgaria has sent the EC the draft budget plan for 2027.

The Ministry of Finance has sent to the European Commission and the Eurogroup the draft budget plan of Bulgaria for 2027. With this, our country fulfilled its obligation to submit the document by October 15 as a member state of the eurozone on time.

This is the first budget plan that Bulgaria presents as a full member of the eurozone, which it joined on January 1, 2026. The document was prepared in accordance with European requirements and reflects the main fiscal parameters for the next year.

The draft was developed based on the autumn macroeconomic forecast of the Ministry of Finance, approved by the Fiscal Council.

Limiting the deficit and debt growth

Among the main highlights of the plan are the measures to exit the excessive deficit procedure, opened for Bulgaria by the Council of the EU on July 10, 2026.

The document also serves as an official report on the actions taken. In it, the country presents measures and reforms in implementation of the EU Council recommendation to correct the deficit to the reference value of 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.

The main focus of Budget 2027 will be the lasting recovery of public finances, limiting government spending, reducing the budget deficit and reducing new debt compared to previous years. No change in the basic tax rates is planned.

Increase in pensions and salaries

The project includes an increase in pensions by about 8%, an increase in salaries in the budget sphere by 5% and an increase in the salaries of pedagogical specialists by 7.5%.

Support for families with children is also planned through an increase in child allowances and tax breaks.

More funds for education, healthcare and security

Additional resources will be provided for education, healthcare, culture, sports and security. Significant investments are also planned in the country's defense capabilities, including anti-drone systems and air defense.

Among the planned measures are also optimization of the administration, reform of the TELK with the aim of better control over costs and promotion of public-private partnerships in infrastructure projects.