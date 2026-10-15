Kostadinov from Asenovgrad: Peace is with “Vazrazhdane”, war is with everyone else

The candidate for president of Bulgaria from “Vazrazhdane”, Kostadin Kostadinov, was welcomed in Asenovgrad yesterday with bread and honey. Through Asenovgrad residents, he shared what the main priorities are in his election campaign and how he intends to defend them within the powers of the presidential institution.

„First of all, Bulgaria should be independent, able to determine its own destiny. Second, Bulgaria should be a prosperous country, providing secure incomes and a peaceful life for its residents. Third, it should be a united country, and not, as it is currently, broken up into groups, factions, camps that not only do not talk to each other, but already openly hate each other. Fourthly, a country with educational and scientific progress, which ensures Bulgaria's future place on the world map. And fifthly, a strong country with a strong army, which can guarantee both independence, scientific and educational prosperity, prosperity, and the unification of the state.“

Kostadin Kostadinov pointed out that during his meetings in various settlements in the country, people most often share their concerns about whether Bulgaria will be drawn into a war with Russia.

„The fact is that the Bulgarian state takes a position that is very ambiguous. You saw that Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev summoned the Russian ambassador, did not summon the Ukrainian one, on the condition that we do not know what is really happening. Yes, it is possible that it is a Russian attack, but it is also possible that it is Ukrainian. Against this background, we see how our country is being pushed almost to become “cannon fodder” against Russia. I will not allow this under any circumstances. And if the Bulgarian citizens vote for me, I can tell them only one thing - peace is with “Vazrazhdane”, war is with everyone else.“

Kostadin Kostadinov is categorical that Bulgaria must declare immediate neutrality and stop arms exports in order to protect the security of shipping in the Black Sea, considering the drone strikes on ships.

„Radev admitted that Bulgaria continues to export arms to Ukraine, although a few months ago he explained to us how he had stopped the export. In fact, this is not the case. Our country is involved in the military conflict. We are a party to the military conflict, we are helping Ukraine with weapons worth hundreds of millions of dollars and euros, which we are exporting even at this very second”, said Kostadinov.

And he added that the presidential candidate couple of “Vazrazhdane” declares that they will work for peace.

“Everything that we say needs to be done, we will do if we gain the trust of the Bulgarians now on October 25“, said Kostadinov.

If he is elected president, the first thing that Kostadin Kostadinov will do is:

„.To declare to our so-called European partners that Bulgaria is currently an illegal member of the eurozone. In order to restore legality in it, Bulgaria's membership in the eurozone must be abolished, since we entered this organization with falsified budget and inflation data. The Bulgarian lev was illegally destroyed and must be restored immediately“, said Kostadinov

When asked why the people of Asenovgrad should vote for him, Kostadin Kostadinov replied:

“Because only “Vazrazhdane” can guarantee peace and security for Bulgarian citizens – not only now, but also in the future.“

Today, Kostadin Kostadinov's campaign tour continues in the Pleven region.

Kostadinov and Volgin are number 11 on the ballot!

Buying and selling votes is a crime!