The Student Council of the University of Chemical Technology and Metallurgy has declared itself against the intervention of the Ministry of Education and Science

The Student Council at the University of Chemical Technology and Metallurgy has declared itself against the intervention of the student community and its representatives in interpersonal conflicts between different academic communities. In a position signed by the organization, it is insisted that the leadership of the University of Chemical Technology and Metallurgy isolate the Student Council from the created disagreements.

„We wish to preserve the student interest in order to enrich, build and develop the youth, who have entrusted their future in the hands of the teachers at the University of Chemical Technology“, the text states.

The Student Council also declares disagreement with the intervention of the Ministry of Education and Science in the local organization and administrative processes of the university. According to the organization, HTMU is an autonomous higher education institution and its academic leadership has the right to represent the university through its internal rules, procedures and elections.

The position was disseminated against the backdrop of tension in the university community and media publications on the topic. However, it does not indicate specific actions or decisions of the Ministry of Education and Science, which the Student Council disputes.

“HTMU is not an isolated case“, the organization states. They point out that they observe similar interference and refusal of other higher education institutions to listen to students and management, who insist on honesty in management.

The Student Council expresses support for its colleagues who want changes related to the development and success of students. At the end of the position, the organization emphasizes: “Students have always been and will be a corrective to society and we want our opinion to be respected.“