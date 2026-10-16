CITUB goes on a protest for a 10% increase in incomes

CITUB is organizing a national protest rally and a protest march in Sofia demanding higher incomes. The action is under the slogan “For higher incomes!“ and will bring together representatives of the union, its main members and federations from all over the country.

The rally will start at 12:00 in front of the National Assembly building, from “Knyaz Alexander I“ Square. After its end, a protest march will set off from the parking lot on the square along central Sofia boulevards and streets.

The demands are aimed at Budget 2027

The main insistence of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions is for at least a 10% increase in wages when adopting Budget 2027. The union also wants to prevent mechanical layoffs and maintain the quality of public services.

The Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions opposes the government's proposed minimum wage of 660 euros for next year. The union is also against the planned 5% increase in wages in the budget sector.

There were protests in other cities as well

At the beginning of the week, workers from various sectors protested in Varna, Ruse, Shumen, Gabrovo and Tryavna. The actions were related to demands for higher wages, job protection and preservation of public services.

Cultural figures from Ruse, who participated in the CITUB protest action in the city, will also arrive in Sofia. The unions at the Bulgarian National Radio will also join the national protest.

Sources: bnrnews.bg