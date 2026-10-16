Traffic to Turkey is busy, there are repairs and restrictions

The traffic of trucks on the way to Turkey through the border crossings "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" is very intense. On the borders with Romania, Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia, traffic is normal, the Ministry of Interior reports.

The ferry connections Oryahovo - Beket and Svishtov - Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube. Through the crossings "Makaza", "Zlatograd", "Rudozem" and "Ivaylovgrad" cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons pass.

Restrictions on main roads

On the “Hemus“ motorway in the Shumen region, between km 350 and km 363, traffic in the direction of Sofia is restricted due to the installation of restriction systems. Until 17:00, traffic is two-way in the lane towards Varna, with one lane in each direction.

The temporary organization on the I-1 Sofia - Kulata road also continues. In sections near Vladaya and Pernik, reverse traffic has been introduced, with two lanes provided in the direction of Sofia at certain times. The movement of trucks over 15 tons is prohibited between Alexandrov Bridge and the border with Pernik region.

On the “Maritsa“ motorway There are sections with single-lane traffic and speed limits of 50 and 70 km/h due to repairs of expansion joints on bridges and underpasses. Some third-class roads in the districts of Haskovo, Shumen, Yambol and Stara Zagora are also temporarily restricted.

Vehicles over 12 tons, as well as vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers, are not allowed through the “Petrohan“ pass. Repair activities continue on the “Republika“ pass, as well as on roads in the regions of Smolyan, Targovishte and Veliko Tarnovo.

Conditions in the mountains are worsening

In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, with snowfall above 1300 meters and rain below this height. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the north-northeast. The expected maximum temperatures are around 6 degrees at 1200 meters and around minus 1 degree at 2000 meters, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

„In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy. It will snow, below 1300 meters it will rain“, the NIMH states in its forecast.

These conditions increase the risk of icing and poor visibility on high routes. Tourists should consider the choice of a hike with the wind, precipitation and low temperatures.

Reports from the fire department and traffic police

In one day, the fire department units responded to 85 reports of accidents. 32 fires were extinguished, 19 of which caused direct material damage. One person died in the fires. 48 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, including four in accidents.

Within the framework of the specialized police operation, 18,150 motor vehicles and 19,368 drivers and passengers were checked. 4,888 tickets and 399 reports were drawn up. 27 drivers were found to have driven after drinking alcohol, and five were caught driving under the influence of drugs or their analogues.

Temporary difficulties are expected in the central part of Sofia due to a protest and a motorcade. The SDVR indicates that the event will be around “Knyaz Alexander I“ square, and the procession will pass along “Tsar Osvoboditel“ and “Tsarigradsko Shose“ boulevards.