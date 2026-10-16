A second bear was caught and moved from the area of the village of Gevren

The second of the two brown bears, which repeatedly entered the area of the village of Gevren, Devin Municipality, over the past month, was caught and moved this night.

We recall that on 14.10.2026, again in a joint action of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food (MAF), the Executive Forestry Agency (EFA), the South Central State Enterprise (SCEPE) and the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) – Smolyan, the first bear was caught and relocated.

The actions were taken to ensure the safety of people and were carried out with the assistance of employees of the State Forestry Administration (SFA) - Trigrad, State Hunting Administration (SHA) - Chepino, SHA - Kormisosh and SHA - Izvora at the Southern Central District Wildlife Conservation Center.

Both bears were relocated to the territory of the SHA - Kormisosh - in areas without settlements, with suitable conditions for habitation by a brown bear.