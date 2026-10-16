A bear has been spotted above the Sandanski Zoo

A bear has been spotted in the area above the Sandanski Zoo. The Municipality of Sandanski has urged residents and guests of the city to temporarily avoid walking in the area and to be careful, bTV reported.

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Waters - Blagoevgrad, the State Forestry Department - Sandanski and the Regional Department of the Ministry of Interior in Sandanski have been notified of the incident.

The municipality advises people to remain calm, not to run or make sudden movements when encountering a bear. They should not approach the animal, feed it or chase it away, or take close-up photos of it.

If the bear does not approach, citizens should slowly move aside and leave a clear path for the animal. If there are cubs, do not stand between them and their mother. Parents should keep children close to them and hold the cubs in their arms.

If the bear is spotted again or in immediate danger, a signal should be given to 112 from a safe place. It is necessary to indicate the location as accurately as possible.