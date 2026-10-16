A pedestrian bridge will connect the Arena Sofia metro station with the hall and Sofia Tech Park

Preparatory work has begun for the construction of a pedestrian bridge at the future Arena Sofia metro station and Sofia Tech Park. Piling is currently being carried out for the foundations of the bridge facility, announced by „Metropolitan“.

The bridge facility provides a direct connection between the metro station, the multifunctional hall „Arena Sofia“, Sofia Tech Park and the stops of the ground public transport on „Assen Yordanov“ Blvd.

The pedestrian bridge will have a metal structure

The facility is a steel bridge structure with two openings over „Assen Yordanov“ Blvd.. It is 5 meters wide, with a minimum clear height of 5 meters above the roadways. The pedestrian bridge will be equipped with staircases, elevators and escalators, which will provide convenient access for citizens.

The main advantage of the facility is the direct connection between the metro station and the terrace of the “Arena Sofia“ hall, located on the same level. This will facilitate passenger access to the hall and will allow more convenient servicing of the large flow of visitors during concerts, sports competitions and other mass events.

The bridge facility will also provide a pedestrian connection between the two entrances to the metro station, the hall and the sidewalks on both sides of “Asen Yordanov“ Blvd., where public transport stops are located. A direct connection is also planned between the hall and the future ground parking lot, which will be located above the metro station.

The bridge facility is being built in parallel with the rest of the "Arena Sofia" metro station and will be completed and put into operation together with it. Its financing is part of the financing of the section of the extension of Line 3 through the "Geo Milev" and "Slatina" neighborhoods.

Metro station "Arena Sofia" is one of the six stations within the extension of Line 3 through "Geo Milev" and "Slatina". It is located between the "Arena Sofia" hall and the entrance alley to Sofia Tech Park.