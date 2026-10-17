Weather today, forecast for Saturday, October 17: Cool, rain in the southeast

Cool weather with variable, more often significant cloudiness is expected in Bulgaria on Saturday, October 17. In the southeastern regions there will be rain, and the wind will be mainly from the north. In the eastern part of the country it will reach moderate speed.

Minimum temperatures will be between 2° and 7°, and in some valleys they will drop to 0° and minus 1°. Maximum values during the day will be between 12° and 17°. “Over the weekend it will remain cool with prevailing minimum temperatures between 2° and 7°“, indicates the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, quoted by BTA.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

On the Black Sea Coast, temperatures will be within the general range for the country, and the temperature of the sea water will be 19°-20°. The swell will be 3-4 points. Precipitation is most likely on the southern coast, which is also indicated in the forecast for the southeastern regions.

In the mountains before noon it will be mostly sunny. There will be a moderate, and in the higher parts a strong wind from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 10°, and at 2000 meters – around 3°.

On Sunday, cloudiness will remain variable, with light rain expected in places in Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will be slightly higher, and the wind will turn from west-southwest.

Sources: bta.bg