Large protest and motorcade "For higher incomes" blocked the center of Sofia

A day after the Ministry of Finance announced the main bills in the budget for next year, the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) organized a protest and motorcade demanding higher incomes. Protesters from several different fields are demanding an increase of at least 10% in salaries with Budget 2027, Nova TV reported.

Instead of 660 euros, they want the minimum wage to be 690 euros. The dissatisfied also disagree with the proposed 5 percent increase in salaries in the public sector, insisting on at least 10 percent.

The demonstration began shortly before 12:00 in Sofia. At 12:30 there will be a motorcade, which will lead to the closure of a large part of the center of Sofia. The cars will pass through “Tsar Osvoboditel”, “Tsarigradsko Shosse” Blvd. and Aviation Square. Then their way back will pass through “Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi” Blvd. “Bulgaria” Blvd. “Akademik Ivan Geshov”, as well as “Tsar Boris Treti” Blvd. The motorcade will end at “Nezavisimost” Square.

The protesters threatened that if their demands are not heard, they will continue with the protests.

Demonstrations took place in several cities in the country during the week, including Varna, Ruse and Shumen.

“The proposed 5% is social cruelty disguised as budgetary discipline. We believe that consumption and high consumption are the best way to fill the state treasury more“, said the vice president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions Todor Kapitanov in the studio of “Hello, Bulgaria“.

He commented on the thesis that the increase in wages could lead to an increase in the price of goods and services, which would make income growth meaningless.

The vice president of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions also raised the issue of the daily expenses of workers. According to him, coffee, breakfast and lunch can cost an average of about 15 euros per day.

“That's 330 euros for 22 working days“, pointed out Kapitanov. He commented that after these expenses from low wages, limited funds remain for the rest of the needs of households. The unionist stressed that the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions insists on a minimum wage of 690 euros.

The conversation also raised the question of whether the increase in wages could lead to a new price increase, which would eat into income growth. In response, Kapitanov said that according to the union, higher consumption is a way to increase revenues in the state budget.

“We believe and believe that consumption and high consumption are the best way to fill the state treasury more“, he emphasized.