DPS: Shishkov and the "Progressive Bulgaria" party leadership are trying to control all public financial resources

Minister Shishkov's attempt to sweep aside the questions that DPS submitted to the prosecutor's office about dubious schemes for increasing the price of orders for road barriers with affected economic interests is nothing more than a clumsy attempt at crisis PR.

It is clear that the only interests that are violated are those of Shishkov and the party leadership of "Progressive Bulgaria", who are feverishly trying to control all public financial resources, and even the termination of contracts concluded by Shishkov years ago is in order to conclude them anew, at higher prices, with close companies.

This says a position of the MRF, published on social networks. Here is more from the statement of the formation:

But the MRF will continue to collect information and notify all competent authorities, because the curbs and safety on the roads must be implemented and guaranteed in the safest way for people.

And as for Minister Shishkov, Finance Minister Galab Donev and Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, they should have the courage to appear before the National Assembly to answer for their actions and inactions, instead of cowardly hiding and appearing only in a controlled environment and Tik-tok communication.