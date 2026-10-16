Petar Vitanov compared the leader of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions with Jimmy Hoffa

The head of the PG of "Progressive Bulgaria" Petar Vitanov compared the chairman of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions Plamen Dimitrov to the American union leader Jimmy Hoffa. The latter is alleged to have had ties to organized crime.

The reason for Vitanov's publication on his Facebook profile is the protest rally and motorcade organized by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions today. They were announced after it became clear yesterday that the cabinet had set the minimum wage in 2026 at 660 euros, and according to Dimitrov, this amount will bring negatives to the cabinet.

Here is what Petar Vitanov posted late last night on his social media page, quoted by novini.bg:

Have you heard of the famous American union leader Jimmy Hoffa, who led the most influential drivers' union from 1957 to 1971?

He used unsuspecting workers to organize strikes in favor of the mafia.

He spent his last years in prison for misappropriating the union's pension funds.

In Bulgaria, the most serious union leader is of a different breed. He was a “nightmare” for the fifteen-year rule of Borisov and Peevski. He rarely protested, but always in coordination with them. He was vocal, but always against the opposition. The old government was swept away by the people, but non-autonomous ganglia are always ready to serve their old friends.

Tomorrow he had announced a protest. He has been convincing trade unionists for months to strike effectively. Against what it doesn't matter - as long as they are in the square.

Tomorrow he would protest against himself. Because he himself negotiated the calculation of the minimum wage. Actually no - he was absent during the negotiations with the employers in the Budget Commission.

But in the name of the old friendship with GERB and MRF he is always ready to lend a hand, “concerned” about the state finances. And speaking of finances - do you know who Plamen Dimitrov's new official advisor on budget issues is? Dancho the Mint!

P.S. The opinion is personal and does not commit anyone from "Progressive Bulgaria".

P.P.S. I have great respect for the union activities of the thousands of honest and hardworking members.