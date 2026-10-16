Valchev guarantees: No school in Bulgaria will close its doors due to lack of heating funds

No school in Bulgaria will close its doors due to lack of heating funds. This was said by the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, in response to a parliamentary question by MP Dimitar Todorov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ about the readiness for the heating season and the fuels used for heating in educational institutions and kindergartens in the territory of Silistra district.

Todorov announced that in Silistra district for the 2026/2027 school year there are 41 schools, 22 kindergartens and one center for special educational support. These 64 educational institutions in total are heated with different heating and different types of fuels, the MP explained.

The heating costs of educational institutions are directly dependent on the type of fuel used, the area and technical condition of the building stock, the climatic conditions and the duration of the heating season, explained Minister Georgi Valchev.

He noted that individual schools and kindergartens differ significantly in the number of children and students, the number of classes and the heating of the respective buildings.

„The Ministry of Education and Science (MES), as the primary budget administrator of some of the educational institutions in the country, has such a practice in the budget allocation formulas approved over the years, and such an additional component has been included for 2026 - a supplement for heating with liquid fuel. In this way, educational institutions whose heating installations operate with this type of fuel are further supported. At this stage, the Ministry of Education and Science has not found a shortage of funds to cover the heating season in the education system, including in the Silistra region. In the event that fuel prices in the country continue to increase during the winter season and it is established that educational institutions are exhausting their capabilities to cover heating costs, the Ministry of Education and Science will take the necessary actions to provide additional financial resources aimed at heating. I can assure you that not a single school in Bulgaria, not only in the Silistra region, will close its doors due to the lack of funds for heating“, said the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, in response to the parliamentary question by Dimitar Todorov.