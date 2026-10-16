Dotsova in Rome: Common European actions are needed to ensure security in the Black Sea

Common European actions are needed to ensure security in the Black Sea and a consensus to transform it into a shared security zone. This was stated by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Michaela Dotsova, at the European Conference of Speakers of Parliaments of the Member States of the Council of Europe in Rome. She made a statement on the topic “Renewing the rules-based international order: the role of parliaments in dealing with and responding to contemporary crises“.

Michaela Dotsova emphasized that Bulgaria categorically condemns the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea and added that security in the region is of critical importance for stability throughout Europe. Therefore, our common and urgent task is to protect peace, the free movement of goods and food security, but above all to preserve the lives of civilian crews, who are exposed to real risk every day, she noted.

Today, first of all, cooperation and solidarity between all of us are needed to guarantee security in Europe, the Speaker of the Parliament believes. According to her, the greatest guarantees for our security are the immediate ceasefire and the use of all political and diplomatic means to achieve peace.

Mikhaela Dotsova pointed out in her speech that Europe and the world are going through an unprecedented spiral of crises - from financial and economic to social and refugee. They are caused by increasing migration, the pandemic, Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East region and many other parts of the world, and pose a serious test of respect for fundamental human rights and adherence to the democratic principles of modern societies.

One of the main roles of parliaments today is precisely to ensure respect for the rules-based international order, the Speaker of the National Assembly emphasized. According to her, more than ever, we are obliged to uphold the principles of the 1945 UN Charter, which calls for the protection of future generations from the scourge of war, which has twice brought untold misery to humanity. It is parliaments that ratify the agreements that guarantee international order – Therefore, our role, both at the national and, above all, at the international level, is not only key, but also irreplaceable, she noted.

As part of the Council of Europe, the task of national parliaments, including the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, is not only to observe, but also to promote the fundamental principles of democracy, unity and solidarity, the Speaker of the Parliament pointed out. They are of essential importance for ensuring international order among all member states of the Council, she added.

We live in an era of lightning-fast development of high technologies and the penetration of artificial intelligence into state administration, military affairs and life, said Michaela Dotsova. In her words, this new reality is a source of previously unsuspected opportunities, but also challenges. National parliaments should respond promptly to emerging crises and adopt the relevant legislative changes in order to guarantee human rights, the Speaker of the National Assembly pointed out in her speech.