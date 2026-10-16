Who is Jimmy Hoffa and why did Vitanov connect him to the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions?

Jimmy Hoffa's name appeared in the Bulgarian political dispute surrounding the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions' protest and the amount of the minimum wage for 2027. The chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria“ Petar Vitanov compared the chairman of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions Plamen Dimitrov to one of the most controversial trade union leaders in the history of the United States.

The occasion was the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions' protest in Sofia demanding higher incomes. The government proposed that the minimum wage in 2027 be 660 euros, while the trade union insists on 690 euros. The Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions also demanded at least a 10% increase in salaries in the budget sector, with a planned increase of over 5%.

Who is Jimmy Hoffa

James Riddle Hoffa, known as Jimmy Hoffa, was born in 1913 in the state of Indiana. He started as a union organizer and gradually rose to the leadership of the “Teamsters“ - the powerful American union of transport workers.

Hoffe headed the union from 1957 to 1971. During his rule, the “Teamsters“ became one of the most influential labor organizations in the United States. He was popular with many workers for his tough negotiating style and his ability to organize large-scale strikes and collective action.

Along with his influence, Hoffa remained involved in serious criminal and political scandals. Federal authorities investigated his ties to organized crime. In 1964, he was convicted of jury tampering and union pension fraud. In 1967, he began serving a 13-year sentence.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon pardoned Hoffa, but he stipulated that he not participate in union activities until 1980. He attempted to return to the leadership of the “Teamsters“, but on July 30, 1975, he disappeared outside a restaurant in Michigan. The FBI continues to treat the case as an unsolved disappearance. Hoffa was never found, and in 1982 he was declared dead.

What Petar Vitanov said

In his publication, Vitanov recalled the criminal side of Hoffa's biography and used it as a political analogy to the leadership of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions. Later, on the sidelines of the National Assembly, he specified:

„This is a personal attitude towards the leader. I have very deep respect for trade union activity.“

Vitanov explained his criticism with a claim of double standards. According to him, under previous administrations, when pensions and salaries were frozen, the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions did not react in the same way. He also questioned the meaning of the protest against the minimum wage, after the mechanism for determining it was discussed with unions and employers.

The chairman of the parliamentary group stated that the protests for decent working conditions and higher incomes are justified, but must take into account the budget's capabilities. According to him, compared to the previous version of the budget, an increase in income is planned, including over 7.5% for teachers.

The comparison with Jimmy Hoffa is a political assessment by Petar Vitanov. The publicly presented data do not establish an analogy between Plamen Dimitrov and the crimes for which the American union leader was convicted, nor do they prove Vitanov's claims of political coordination of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions with previous rulers.

Sources: dariknews.bg, 24chasa.bg, apnews.com