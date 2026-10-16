Snowfall on Shipka Pass

Snowfall fell on Shipka Pass in the afternoon, although temperatures in the area are still positive. The snowfall created a winter atmosphere in mid-October, when autumn is still in full swing.

Drivers passing through the pass should drive with increased caution due to possible changes in road conditions, BNT reported. The publication did not indicate that the pass was closed, nor did it report any road accidents or specific traffic restrictions.

The snowfall was captured in a video published by national television. No data on accumulated snow cover or changes in temperatures in the area were provided.

Sources: bntnews.bg