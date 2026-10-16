Snow covered Beklemeto, be careful on the Troyan-Karnare road

Snow covered the high part of the Troyan-Karnare pass, in the Beklemeto area. Due to the winter conditions, drivers should drive carefully, with appropriate tires and at a speed consistent with the condition of the pavement.

The pass is part of road II-35 and connects Troyan with Karnare. The current information of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency for the republican road network does not indicate the closure of the route or the introduction of a restriction for passing through the Troyan Pass.

The forecast for the mountains predicts snowfall at an altitude of over 1500 meters. According to data published by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, a snow cover of 3 centimeters was recorded on Botev Peak, and temperatures at 2,000 meters are negative.

When passing through Beklemeto, wet and slippery sections, reduced visibility and rapid weather changes are possible. RIA recommends that drivers drive “with increased caution and appropriate speed“ in complicated road conditions.

Drivers planning a trip between Northern and Southern Bulgaria through the pass should set off with cars prepared for winter conditions and monitor the signaling on site. If the situation worsens, temporary restrictions may be introduced for individual categories of vehicles.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, bta.bg