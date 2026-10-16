The operation to tow the Chelsea-3 to Burgas has begun

The operation to tow the drone-struck ship “Chelsea-3“ to the port of Burgas has been resumed. However, according to the latest published data, the vessel has not yet set sail. The tug “Aliot“ is located next to the ship, and “Chelsea-2“ - a second vessel of the same shipowner - is also involved in the operations.

“Chelsea-3“ is anchored 12.5 nautical miles south of Maslen Nos and 10.7 nautical miles east of Lozenets. Its anchor has caught on the seabed and, according to data from the Ministry of Transport, provides stability to the vessel. The aim of the operation is to control the ship and take it to the port of Burgas.

As of 19:14, the teams were still working on releasing the anchor. It is being discussed to raise it, and if necessary - cut it. This is the reason why the start of the actual towing to Burgas was delayed.

The operation is further complicated by the damage to the hull. According to information from the Bulgarian National Radio, the ship has a large hole and water in the holds, which creates a risk of sinking. The tugboat “Aliot“ has reached “Chelsea-3” on October 15, but then bad weather and strong northerly winds prevented the transfer of an emergency team.

„The anchor has caught the bottom and provides stability to the vessel“, the Ministry of Transport announced.

„Chelsea-3“ was hit by three drones on October 13, about 17 nautical miles east of Byala. The vessel is under the Maltese flag and was traveling without cargo from the Turkish port of Giresun to Giurgiuleşti. All 15 crew members were rescued.

After the ship's arrival in Burgas, it is expected to undergo a detailed inspection. The inspection should determine the condition of the hull and look for traces related to the attack.

Sources: epicenter.bg, bnrnews.bg, bta.bg