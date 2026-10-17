First snow covers Petrohan Pass, road is passable

First snow fell overnight at Petrohan Pass in the Balkan Mountains. The snowfall was heavy in the early hours, when temperatures were below zero, the Montana Regional Road Administration reported.

Still green tree branches have fallen on the road. They have been removed, and the road has been cleared of snow and is currently passable. “The road is completely passable“, explained the road administration officer.

Two machines continue to work in the field. The passage is along the shortest route from Sofia to the Montana and Vidin districts.

The ban on the passage of vehicles weighing over 12 tons and over 12 meters in length remains in force.

Clear and sunny weather is expected during the day, and temperatures will rise above zero around and after noon.

Sources: bntnews.bg