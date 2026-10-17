Terziev: The state owes nearly 20 million euros to Sofia

The state owes the Sofia Municipality nearly 20 million euros for already completed projects, said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev. “We expect these commitments to be fulfilled,“ he pointed out.

According to Terziev, another 88 ready-made agreements are waiting to be signed in order to begin the implementation of new infrastructure projects in the capital. The mayor appealed to the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov to make specific commitments under these agreements as well.

The repair of the bridge at “Bulgaria“ Boulevard is delayed

Terziev also recalled the dispute over the bridge at “Bulgaria“ Boulevard. A year ago, the Supreme Administrative Court finally confirmed that the Sofia Municipality acted lawfully when it undertook the emergency strengthening of the facility. According to the court decision, the responsibility for the major repairs lies with the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency.

The municipality strengthened the bridge in 2024 to ensure traffic safety and restore the crossing. A year after the final decision, the major repairs have still not been carried out. “I expect Minister Ivan Shishkov to make a specific commitment for this bridge as well“, the mayor wrote.

The municipality insists on repairing the joints on the Ring Road

Since February 2024, the Sofia Municipality has been insisting that the RIA repair the compromised expansion joints on the bridge on the Sofia Ring Road over the “Simeonovsko Shose“ boulevard. On October 14, the municipality sent a new official letter requesting immediate securing and repair.

The facility is part of the republican road network and is state property. According to the municipality, its condition creates a risk for passing vehicles, and the problem remains unresolved despite repeated letters and dozens of citizen signals.

Terziev points out that an existing agreement between the RIA and the Sofia Municipality already allocates responsibilities for the Southern Arc. The municipality is responsible for ongoing maintenance and winter cleaning, and the RIA is responsible for major repairs, construction and reconstruction. The Sofia Municipal Council has adopted a report on the renewal of the agreement, but according to the mayor, a new contract is not necessary to repair the dangerous road joint.

Sources: bta.bg