CITUB insists on a 10% increase in salaries in the budget

CITUB insists on a minimum 10% increase in salaries in the budget-financed sectors. The union rejects the government's proposal for a 5% increase in salaries and a minimum wage of 660 euros. A protest march demanding higher incomes blocked parts of Sofia on Friday.

CITUB representative Todor Kapitanov told bTV that the planned increase is causing serious social tension. According to him, the meetings with government officials have not led to any concrete results, and the unions have not yet received clarity on the income policy.

“With 25 euros, one cannot make even one market“, said Todor Kapitanov.

Kapitanov gave an example of workers who receive about 530 euros in net salary. According to him, a 5% increase in such income is less than 25 euros. He emphasized that even the 10% requested by the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions is not enough, but is the minimum level that the union considers acceptable.

Which sectors are affected

According to Kapitanov, the increase does not only affect the state administration. Its scope includes school and preschool education, higher education, healthcare, transport, BDZ, National Company “Railway Infrastructure“, culture, agriculture, environment and water.

Among the protesters are employees of libraries, operas, theaters, “Bulgarian Posts“ and the Social Assistance Agency. Kapitanov said that people in budget-funded structures are facing difficulties, which he defines as a struggle for survival.

The CITUB also criticizes the lack of preliminary talks and financial estimates. According to the union, specific options for ensuring higher incomes can be discussed after the presentation of the full draft budget.

The union requests a meeting with the prime minister

The CITUB has sent an official request for a meeting with the prime minister. The union expects the conversation to take place next week. Kapitanov said that the organization will not accept an increase below 10% and warned that in the absence of a reaction from the authorities, social tension could deepen.

Regarding the minimum wage, Kapitanov indicated that the unions participated in the development of a new formula for 2027, but it is not yet final. According to him, there is no methodology for one of the components related to the living wage.

According to Kapitanov, the minimum wage should be determined under the current law as 50% of the average wage. According to the calculations of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, this would mean an amount of 690 euros, while the proposed 660 euros does not compensate for the increase in the cost of living.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg