Weather today, forecast for Sunday, October 18: Cloudy and almost no precipitation, temperatures up to 20°

Cloudy and almost no precipitation will be the weather in Bulgaria on Sunday, October 18. Temperatures will rise compared to Saturday, with minimums between 3° and 8°, and maximums between 15° and 20°. The wind will be weak to moderate from the northwest.

„Over the next few days, cloudy weather will prevail, but there will be almost no precipitation“, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology in the forecast, quoted by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

Temperatures by city

In Sofia, around 4° in the morning and 14° in the afternoon are expected. In Plovdiv, the forecast is for 6° minimum and 18° maximum temperatures, in Varna – for 9° and 16°, and in Burgas – for 7° and 17°. In Vidin, daily values may reach 20°.

On the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

On the Black Sea Coast, cloudiness will be more often significant, and temperatures will reach around 15°-16°. Sea waves will remain 2-3 points. In the mountains, there will be variable, more often significant cloudiness. Precipitation will be unlikely, but a moderate north-northwest wind will blow. In mountain resorts, maximum temperatures will be between 1° on Aleko and 6° of Pamporovo.

In the first half of next week it will remain mostly cloudy, with temporary breaks in the cloud cover. According to BNT, there is a greater probability of light precipitation on Tuesday in the northeastern regions, and on Wednesday - in Western Bulgaria.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, vremeto.dir.bg