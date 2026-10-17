Andrey Gyurov: Bulgaria needs a presidential institution that will bring balance to governance

Last week, presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov held a number of meetings with voters in Pazardzhik, where he presented his main messages on the role of the presidential institution, national security, the economy and the future of Bulgaria. He stressed the need for an active, independent and transparent president who would be a corrective to the government and protect the interests of the people.

„We like Pazardzhik because we have managed to do something, no matter how difficult it was. We, in the caretaker government, in a very difficult situation - political crisis, winter, war, energy crisis, managed to do things that were not expected to be done," Gyurov told voters in Pazardzhik. And he added: "Can you imagine what we could achieve as a society if the prerequisites were good, if the state was in place and supported these policies, instead of being like a stepmother to some and treating others differently?".

"I am extremely satisfied with the way the campaign is going. I feel much better when I am on the road and among people. The meetings follow one after the other and I always get a lot of energy from them". He said this in an interview for "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov.

When asked whether the sociological surveys, which give him a significant difference of over 20 percent over Iliana Yotova, discourage him, he replied: “This does not discourage me in any way. Ultimately, sociology is a photograph, and the campaign is a film“. According to him, the hope, energy and enthusiasm he encounters among people give him reason to believe that his candidacy “is good, but the runoff is a completely different game”.

Gyurov said that Bulgaria needs a presidential institution that would bring balance to the government and monitor the actions of the executive branch. “I hear the slogans that power must be in safe hands. I think we are at a time when control over power should be in safe hands“, emphasized the presidential candidate, calling on citizens to support him with ballot No. 4.

Regarding national security, Gyurov commented on the situation in the Black Sea region, hybrid attacks, disinformation and risks to civilian shipping. According to him, holding an Advisory Council on National Security was the right step, but this should have happened earlier. “We should have assessed the security situation and immediately taken measures“, he said.

According to him, Bulgaria should talk actively with its partners, including Turkey and Romania, and use the mechanisms of the European Union and NATO to increase security in the Black Sea region. Gyurov pointed out that the activation of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty does not necessarily mean escalation, but provides an opportunity for consultations between the allies.

He also commented on the economic consequences of instability in the region. According to him, higher transport costs and insurance are reflected in prices and are ultimately felt by every Bulgarian household. "We must proactively take measures to protect our security. And it is not only physical. All these events in our exclusive economic zone and in the Black Sea as a whole, including the hundreds of attacks on civilian ships, have an impact not only on security. This naturally increases the cost of transport and insurance. Every Bulgarian citizen feels the consequences in their household - when they go to the store and pay higher prices or when they fill up their car", the presidential candidate pointed out.

On the topic of Ukraine, Gyurov said that Bulgaria must consistently defend its national interest and support efforts to achieve lasting peace with security guarantees. He also stressed the importance of the country's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, including through the development of high-tech production in our country. "It is not just about acquiring and paying for expensive defense capabilities, but also about creating opportunities for them to be produced in Bulgaria - through high-tech production with high added value," he pointed out. According to Gyurov, such an approach can ensure economic growth, new jobs and higher incomes.

The presidential candidate also commented on the relationship between the head of state and the government, emphasizing that the president should be a balancer, not necessarily an opposition to the executive branch. “I have always seen myself as a person who extends a hand, not raises a fist“, said Gyurov. According to him, when the government makes the right decisions, the president should support it, but when the majority imposes policies that are not in the interest of the citizens, the head of state should be able to clearly express his position and, if necessary, use his right of veto.

According to Gyurov, the geopolitical orientation of the country and the daily problems of the people should not be considered as separate topics. He emphasized that the choice is related to what kind of country Bulgarians want to live in - richer, safer and calmer, with higher incomes and better prospects for their children. “This choice is not so much ideological. It is more economic. When people decide where to work and where to send their children to study, they choose Europe“, commented the presidential candidate.

Gyurov also criticized the economic policy of the ruling party, pointing to the increase in pensions, the minimum wage and additional tax burdens as decisions that, in his opinion, directly affect the daily lives of Bulgarian citizens. He warned that unpredictable economic measures could increase the perception of risk among investors and lead to an increase in loan interest rates.

When asked whether he would veto the next budget if elected president, Gyurov said that this is a constitutional instrument that should be used when a law works against the interests of citizens. According to him, it is important that the budget be discussed again, by hearing the positions of the institutions, businesses, employers' organizations and trade unions - and to find the most correct path.

Regarding the judiciary, Gyurov pointed out that he is still not convinced whether there are enough candidates among the nominees for members of the Supreme Judicial Council who can guarantee independence and justice. He said that he will carefully monitor the hearings and the arguments in support or against the individual nominations before forming his final assessment.

Commenting on the choice of Georgi Kandev as a candidate for vice president, Gyurov said that he perceives this position not as a bridge to other political parties, but as a connection with the people.

According to him, support for the presidential candidate couple goes beyond traditional party boundaries. “Voters and Bulgarian citizens are not the property of any party“, he emphasized. He added that the campaign is receiving positive feedback from people with different political preferences.