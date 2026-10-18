The bear near the zoo in Sandanski has not yet been found

The bear spotted near the zoo in Sandanski has not yet been found. The warning to residents and visitors of the city to temporarily not walk in the area remains in effect, the Municipality announced.

The animal was spotted on October 16 in the area above the zoo, near the urbanized territory of Sandanski. The next day, patrols were carried out within a radius of one kilometer around the site, but the bear was not found and no new visible traces of its presence were found.

Alerts are submitted to 112

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Waters – Blagoevgrad, the State Forestry – Sandanski and the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city. The search will continue in the coming days, BNT reported.

„We urge citizens to be careful and temporarily avoid walking in the indicated area. If you spot the bear or there is immediate danger, call 112, indicating the location as precisely as possible. Call from a safe place“, the Municipality of Sandanski urged.

When meeting the animal, people should not run, shout or make sudden movements. They should not approach, feed, photograph or chase it away. If the bear does not approach, the recommendation is that the person slowly move aside, leaving a free path for the animal.

The Municipality advises that children be kept close to adults, and that small children be taken in their arms. Bear cubs should not be approached and one should never stand between them and their mother.

Sources: 24plovdiv.bg, bntnews.bg, bta.bg