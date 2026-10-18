By-elections for mayors are being held in 14 locations

By-elections for mayors are being held in 14 settlements in the country. Residents of Polski Trambesh elect a municipal mayor, and in the remaining 13 settlements vote for mayors of town halls. The elections are scheduled by presidential decrees and are included in the calendar of the Central Election Commission.

The vote for mayor of a municipality is held only in Polski Trambesh. There is also an election for mayor of Maslarevo town hall in the municipality. There are also partial elections in Malo Konare, Pazardzhik Municipality, Malki Varshets, Sevlievo Municipality, Tsareva Livada, Dryanovo Municipality, Obitel, Omurtag Municipality, Sadysko Pole, Nova Zagora Municipality, Trapoklovo, Sliven Municipality, Rudnik, Dolni Chiflik Municipality, Yavorovo, Stara Zagora Municipality, Tokachka, Krumovgrad Municipality, Malorad, Borovan Municipality, Dragomazh, Isperih Municipality, and Iskrets, Svoge Municipality.

Why did a new vote come about

In Polski Trambesh, the elections are early after the termination of the mandate of Georgi Chakarov, who was elected as a deputy. The partial vote in Tokachka came about after the death of the previous mayor Muhamed Mustafa Imam at the end of July. In Obitel, the powers of Mayor Ismet Eredzhebov have been terminated early.

In Malo Konare, the elections are being held according to the previously scheduled schedule. The Municipal Election Commission has deleted the registration of independent candidate Doncho Borisov Tsarvulanov after a death certificate was submitted certifying his death on October 7.

Possible second round

If a mayor is not elected in any of the places in the first round, the second round is scheduled for October 25. It will coincide with the elections for president and vice president, but the two types of votes will be organized as separate electoral processes. The CEC states: “In the event of a possible second round of by-elections on October 25, 2026, the rules for by-elections for mayors shall apply.“

Sources: bta.bg