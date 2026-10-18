Police operation in Blagoevgrad region: 15 detained for various crimes

Fifteen people were detained for various crimes this week during a specialized police operation in Blagoevgrad region. None of them was detained for violations of citizens' electoral rights. This was announced by Chief Inspector Strahil Antalavichev, head of the "Public Order Protection" sector, quoted by Nova TV.

The operation is being carried out in connection with the election campaign. Today's actions are larger and include interaction with other institutions and the gendarmerie. In Sandanski, gendarmerie teams will work together with local police officers.

“We have no detainees, but that does not prevent us. We are conducting preventive measures, drawing up protocols, checking people. We have information about them from previous elections that they buy and sell votes“, said Antalavichev in response to a question about those detained for vote buying.

According to him, at the moment there have been no reports of election violations.

“We cannot say whether they are being bought or not, but we have not received any reports“, he specified.

As part of the operation, about 50 warning protocols have been drawn up for potential buyers and sellers of votes.

25 additional teams have been provided throughout the region. Numerous checks of people and cars are planned.

The police are also working on reports related to drugs. According to Antalavichev, people have been detained and quantities of narcotics have been found. During the checks of cars, drivers who have used alcohol or drugs have also been found.