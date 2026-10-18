When they sink ships in the Black Sea, innocent people and sailors on civilian vessels die. And if you say that you do not know where the attacks come from and that they are not from Russia - then an elementary question arises: which third country has the power to bring aerial drones and torpedoes to the Black Sea without the Russians, the Ukrainians, the Bulgarians, the Romanians or "Starlink" noticing it? And when he goes to Brussels, as always, Radev says one thing here, and there he agrees with all the qualifications in the decisions. This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov during his visit to Vratsa, quoted by "Focus" Agency.

Borisov emphasized that large-scale military actions are already underway in Ukraine, in which European countries are also involved:

"There is terrible bloodshed of peaceful citizens and destruction of the infrastructure of both Ukraine and Russia. Serious losses will be recorded in our country in economic terms - the recession in Europe is total. You can see even today in Vratsa how many factories have closed since Radev came to power. We were opening them, and now they are closing them. France and Germany are on fire. What is happening in the world? There is a severe division that will not lead to anything good - just the opposite, we see it in Albania and the entire region. All this comes from the lack of money. France is already technically bankrupt. The time when money was spent on destruction without making a profit is over. It is over in Bulgaria too - factory after factory is leaving, and in Vratsa 2,000 people were left without jobs. You see in what condition we left the infrastructure, and after three years it is in the same position, but it already costs three times more - again with taxpayers' money. The danger is great for me and for you. Things can be prevented, but for this a very strong prime minister is needed - a person with knowledge, contacts and history, who can protect the state in this complex world", explained Borisov.

Regarding the presidential candidate nominations, Borisov commented that none of the contenders can be a unifier of the nation:

"They are strictly party candidates and none of them are suitable for being the supreme commander-in-chief. If the pro-European and democratic forces had nominated a common, independent and universally supported candidate in the center-right, he would have had a great chance." The GERB leader also recalled the maxim that "unsolicited support is not given and unsolicited good is not done".

On the topic of security and prices, he added: "The threat of war, in my opinion, is great here too. Radev said in parliament that I am scaring people. No, we are not scaring them - we are warning about what will happen. When I warned about diesel, someone assumed that I was having fun or scaring the public. But when the price became 2.20 euros, it became clear that this is a fact, not a scare. And when I say that at some point there will be a shortage of diesel, this will really happen. I warned that there would be a deficit in Europe."

According to Borisov, the country currently lacks any kind of parliamentarism, and the rulers are acting in a "Taliban" manner.

"Under the Tsar, they were masters of silence, under Radev, they are the kings of justification. Someone is always to blame, their legacy is always to blame," concluded the GERB leader.