Borisov from Vratsa: The increase in fuel prices is inexplicable (VIDEO)

Tourism on the Black Sea coast has been devastated after the attacks on ships in the Black Sea, and the increase in fuel prices is inexplicable. This was said in Vratsa by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, BTA reports. According to him, during the party's rule, a policy was pursued to develop the Black Sea coast as a zone for tourism and trade, and record revenues from tourism were recorded at that time.

Borisov pointed out that currently gasoline costs 1.94 euros per liter, and diesel – 2.15 euros, while in 2020 prices were around 1.80 leva per liter. Then there was a migrant crisis, a Covid crisis, he reminded. "The refinery is state-owned, I don't understand what necessitates the price increase", commented the GERB leader. According to him, what is happening in the Strait of Hormuz should not have an impact on prices in our country. Borisov added that the war between Russia and Ukraine is bringing huge economic losses to all of Europe.

He also commented on GERB's position on the upcoming presidential elections, saying that none of the candidates can be a unifier of the nation. "These are serious party candidates, none of them will become commander-in-chief", Borisov added.

The GERB leader is in Vratsa to participate in the National Academy of the "New Minds" party and met with representatives of the party from the district.