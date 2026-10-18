Defense Minister: We expect clarity this week on what military support we will receive from NATO for the Black Sea

Bulgaria expects to have clarity by the end of the week on what additional military capabilities NATO allies can provide to strengthen security in the Black Sea. Our country has requested aerial surveillance, air patrols and anti-aircraft missile systems according to the partners' capabilities. Talks are currently underway, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced, quoted by bTV.

According to him, Bulgaria has sent two letters to the allies - one at the end of August and the other on October 13. The aim is to provide additional support in the wake of a series of drone incidents and attacks on vessels in the Black Sea.

“I hope this week we will have clarity on what can be provided to strengthen Bulgaria“, Stoyanov said.

He specified that at this stage it is too early to indicate which countries the support will come from, when it will be provided and what specific forces and assets it will include.

The minister assured that Bulgarian capabilities for protecting the airspace and coast are located in the eastern part of the country. Bulgarian aviation continues to be on duty, and the sky is guarded with national fighter jets and anti-aircraft missile systems.

Stoyanov also pointed out the actions of the Romanian military, which shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles. According to him, coordination with allies is important for strengthening security in the region.

There is still not enough data on the origin of the drones

The minister called for not making hasty conclusions about the origin of the drones associated with the incidents in the Black Sea before the inspections and investigation are completed.

“When we talk about national security, we should talk with facts, not with the mantras of some opposition leader“, Stoyanov said.

He gave the example of Germany, where, according to him, it took nearly four weeks to establish the origin of a drone after an incident near Leipzig airport.

During the initial inspection of the ship “Chelsea-3“, no remains of drones were found. A more thorough investigation is expected to provide additional information about what happened “We owe it to society“, the minister stressed.

Stoyanov said that if it is proven that the drones are Russian, Bulgaria may summon the Russian ambassador again and hand him a diplomatic note.

However, he stressed that specific actions should be determined only after the facts are established. According to the minister, the first task is to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incidents, and then to assess what diplomatic response is necessary.