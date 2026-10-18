A police operation is being conducted in the Pazardzhik region against electoral violations and domestic crime

A specialized police operation is being conducted on the territory of Pazardzhik region. The main goal is to prevent violations and crimes affecting the electoral rights of citizens, as well as actively counteract domestic crime.

As part of the operation, control over road traffic participants has also been strengthened, the press center of the Ministry of Interior's Regional Office in Pazardzhik told BNT.

The operation involves teams from the directorate and regional departments in Pazardzhik, Peshtera, Panagyurishte, Velingrad and Septemvri.

Additionally, car patrols from the Zonal Gendarmerie Department in Plovdiv are also participating.