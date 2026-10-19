Weather today, forecast for Monday, October 19: Cloudy and up to 20 degrees

The weather in Bulgaria on Monday, October 19 will be cloudy and cool. Over most of the country, cloudiness will be variable to significant, but in Western Bulgaria it will temporarily decrease and in places there will be more sunny hours.

Light precipitation is possible in some areas of Northeastern Bulgaria and in the mountains. In the morning, visibility in some areas will be reduced due to fog in the plains and valleys. A light to moderate wind will blow from the northwest.

„In some areas of Northeastern Bulgaria, as well as in the mountain ranges, light precipitation is possible“, indicates the forecast of Meteo Balkans.

Minimum temperatures will be between 1° and 5°, and the maximum will reach between 16° and 20°, according to the forecast of Meteo Balkans. Lower values are expected in the morning in the valleys and high fields.

Temperatures in large cities

Data published by BTA give a minimum temperature of around 7° for Sofia and a maximum of around 15°. In Plovdiv, around 10° are expected in the morning and up to 20° in the afternoon. For Varna, the forecast is for a minimum of 11° and a maximum of 17°, and for Burgas – 11° and 18°.

The individual forecasts differ in some values for Sofia and the other regions, but are similar in their main picture: cloudy start of the day, local light precipitation and gradual increase in temperatures in the afternoon.

Warming after Monday

According to the weekly forecast of Meteo Balkans, more sun and gradual warming are expected from Tuesday, which will be felt more noticeably in the middle of the week. By Thursday and Friday, cloudiness will increase, as the passage of a cold atmospheric front will create conditions for precipitation and a decrease in temperatures.

Sources: bta.bg, meteobalkans.com