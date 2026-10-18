Kostadin Kostadinov: Bulgaria should support peace, not war

“The main problem is that our country is governed by a narrow oligarchic stratum, which makes its decisions opaquely and very often in opposition to and to the detriment of the Bulgarian national interest and in favor of other countries.”, said the presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov in the program "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" on BNT.

He gave the example of the US ambassador to Greece, Ms. Guilfoyle, who resigned on Tuesday due to an investigation by the US administration into illegal lobbying and corruption allegations.

“But this same ambassador has visited Bulgaria many times.”, Kostadinov also said and recalled that Guilfoyle had meetings in Bulgaria with two of the current presidential candidates - Ms. Yotova - in her capacity as acting president, and Mr. Gyurov - in his capacity as acting prime minister.

“At first glance, it seems that we have different candidates, but in fact they are completely the same, this must change, this is what the people who call during the open meetings to “Spoil their scheme” want. What will happen when the investigation reaches Bulgaria one day and it turns out that two of the candidates for president of Bulgaria are accused of illegal lobbying or corruption?, Kostadinov expressed his assumptions in the form of a question.

According to him, at the top of the state there are figures who seem to be opposed to each other, but in fact work in perfect symbiosis.

„We are a different choice because we have nothing to do with the current political system, based on vassalage. We want sovereignty, we want only and only the Bulgarian national interest to guide us. If the Bulgarian national interest requires Bulgarians to have low oil prices, low inflation and high incomes, why do Bulgarian governments take actions in the opposite direction, increasing prices?“, the presidential candidate asked rhetorically.

He was categorical that there is a risk for the country because of the war in Ukraine, which is also confirmed by predictions that Kostadinov made months ago and which are starting to come true today.

“So far, there is no data that the drones that hit commercial ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters are Russian. Prime Minister Rumen Radev, however, is making such hypotheses, Kostadinov noted. Has he received information that the drones are Russian? If so, why has it not been communicated to Bulgarian citizens? What worries me is that very often information is hidden from us, including with the visit of Kirill Budanov. How do such secret visits happen? Why at one point, after it became known, did Mr. Radev come out and say that they were holding peace talks? If so, I welcome him – indeed, this should be our position, to incite peace, not war. In this case, the logical question is when to expect the head of the administration of Russian President Putin in Bulgaria, because if you are holding peace talks, you are not holding them with only one side”, Kostadin Kostadinov also said.

According to him, Bulgaria is inciting the war in Ukraine, exporting weapons worth hundreds of millions and this leads to an increase in the risk for our country.

„And there is no reason to be surprised that ships are sinking. This will continue. If things continue like this, next year's Black Sea coast season will be a complete disaster, and you know that Bulgarian tourism provides 15% of GDP, added Kostadin Kostadinov.

Bulgaria should be neutral, not supporting any of the warring parties, he believes.

“Vazrazhdane“ offers active neutrality. With active neutrality, you do not help either country and are strictly neutral. With passive neutrality, you help both because you are indifferent to what happens. The third form is armed neutrality. It is one step away from declaring war - we warn both countries leading the conflict that if something happens on our territory or water area, we will respond with a military response. At the moment, we do not have neutrality, we actively support Ukraine - economically, politically, financially and militarily. "Why are we surprised that the war is reaching us? We are a party in this war," said the presidential candidate of "Vazrazhdane".

He also commented on the government's draft budget for next year. According to him, it is not the Bulgarian parliament and government that are preparing the 2027 Budget, but Brussels and Frankfurt.

„Currently, the position of the Bulgarian parliament and the deputies is absolutely irrelevant. The European Central Bank is the one that gives us the money, because we no longer have our own currency. The only adjustments we can make to the budget are downwards, not upwards. If we want to increase pensions, we cannot, if we want to increase salaries, we cannot“, explained Kostadinov.

He also said that the candidate for head of state must show that he is accessible to the people. That is why the election campaign of the presidential candidate couple is turning into open-air meetings with people all over the country.

„I think this is the main task not only during the campaign, but also during the rest of the time, because there is a great alienation of our people towards the so-called political elite. The vast majority of Bulgarians do not perceive the Bulgarian political elite as Bulgarian and this is the biggest problem“, added Kostadinov.

His goal is to reach a runoff. “I call on Bulgarian citizens to make a different choice so that Bulgaria can be a rich, prosperous and peaceful country, and not a colony that everyone fiddles left and right as they please, in favor of foreign interests. It is high time we put the Bulgarian national interest“, urged Kostadin Kostadinov.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice with number 11 on the ballot!

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