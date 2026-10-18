Mirchev: The government knows the truth about the attacks in the Black Sea

The government knows the truth about the drone attacks in the Black Sea and the "Starlink" case, but is not communicating it to the citizens. This was stated by the co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev on the program “Na Fokus“.

“Bulgaria should not stoop, should not stoop, should name the real author of the attacks on merchant ships“, Mirchev urged.

Request for a diplomatic note to Russia

As specific measures, Mirchev indicated sending a diplomatic note to Russia and insisting on guarantees that merchant ships will not be attacked in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

“What we asked the CSNS, first of all, is to send a note to Russia. And secondly - to demand a guarantee from the Russian side that from now on commercial ships will not be attacked in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone,“ said Ivaylo Mirchev.

According to him, the guarantee should apply to all commercial ships, regardless of what flag they sail under. Mirchev said that the proposal was not accepted, because according to the participants who rejected it, there is no evidence that the attacks were carried out by Russia.

„Black Sea Shield“

Mirchev pointed out that „Yes, Bulgaria“ has proposed a package of measures to strengthen defense and surveillance in the Black Sea, called „Black Sea Shield“. It includes enhanced radar surveillance, interaction with Romania and Turkey, and more active participation of NATO allies.

According to the MP, the risk of continued attacks is not only military. He warned that escalation could lead to new sunken ships, higher insurance premiums, and difficulties for shipping in the Black Sea.

According to him, such a development would seriously hinder the import and export of goods from Bulgaria.

„In this difficult situation, it doesn't matter who proposed it first. The only thing that is important is that all politicians follow the national interest of the country, which means that Bulgaria is defended,“ said Mirchev.

Sources: nova.bg