Iliana Yotova: There are risks to security in the Black Sea

There are risks and threats to the safety of the Black Sea, but we cannot speak of a threat to national security. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova in the program “In Focus with Lora Krumova“.

According to her, Bulgaria and Romania have achieved a diplomatic breakthrough, after the conclusions of the European Council for the first time paid direct attention to the safety of the Black Sea. The documents do not only talk about corridors and shipping, but also about the strategic importance of the sea for the security of Europe and internationally.

Evidence of drone attacks expected

“Thanks to the very increased diplomatic activity on our part together with our Romanian partners, we have provoked a separate discussion on the Black Sea“, said Yotova.

The European Council condemned the attacks on civilian shipping, including the recent serious incidents in the exclusive economic zones of Bulgaria and Romania. In the conclusions of 15 and 16 October, they were defined as violations of international and maritime law.

Yotova said she accepted the European Council's conclusion that the strikes were the work of Russia. However, she specified that the document makes a general assessment of Russia's war against Ukraine, and does not only indicate the recent attacks in Bulgarian and Romanian waters.

“The moment we have this evidence and can make it known to Bulgarian citizens, it will be presented to our entire public“, the president said.

The ambassador may be recalled for consultations

According to Yotova, Bulgaria will not hesitate to take diplomatic action if the investigation establishes responsibility for the attacks. She indicated that sending a diplomatic note would be a possible first step.

Among the next actions, the president also listed the recall of the Bulgarian ambassador to the relevant country for consultations, followed by the delivery of a note.

Yotova rejected the thesis of a split in the country's foreign policy. She emphasized that Bulgaria has made its strategic choice with membership in NATO and the European Union and is fulfilling its partnership obligations.

In 2027, it will be 20 years since Bulgaria joined the European Union. According to the president, in parallel with its commitments to the allies, the country is pursuing a more active and clearly stated foreign policy.

Sources: nova.bg