Bulgaria expects a rescue ship by the end of 2029

Bulgaria is expected to have a ship for search and rescue of sailors by the end of 2029. At the beginning of next year, the technical specifications should be developed and the procedure for its acquisition should be launched. This was stated by the Minister of Transport Georgi Peev in the program “In Focus“ on NOVA.

According to him, during the next financial period – from 2028 to 2034 – specifications for a larger vessel of this type will also be prepared. Bulgaria will apply for European funding for it.

Inspection of the ship “Chelsea 3“

Peev also commented on the case of the ship “Chelsea 3“, which was towed to the port of Burgas. Three large holes were found in its hull, and the causes of the damage are still being clarified.

“This is a long and difficult process. All responsible institutions are on site and starting work. Most likely, many technical expertises will be needed“, said Georgi Peev.

The minister specified that the expert inspections will be able to begin once the specialists gain access to the damage sites. According to him, there are three holes – in the rear, in the left part of the stern and the largest in the right part.

A headquarters has already been formed for the inspection with the participation of the institutions involved. Representatives of the services have boarded the ship, but the inspection of the damage itself requires additional work.

The search for survivors

Peev pointed out that during the rescue operations after the sinking of the ships, all available options for searching for survivors were used. The operation on the ship “Alpha Vatan“ began at night and continued until 5 p.m. the next day.

Helicopters and vessels participated in the search, and the area was expanded as much as possible.

„We did everything possible to conduct the best rescue operation we could“, the minister said.

Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, Georgi Peev said that he did not see a realistic possibility of finding survivors.

„I really wish there were survivors, but unfortunately I do not see such a way out“, Peev said.

According to him, the sunken ship is located at a depth of about 2,000 meters. At the moment, there is no evidence of leaks or danger of environmental pollution.

Sources: nova.bg