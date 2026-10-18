Neynsky: Russia destabilizes the Black Sea because of EU projects

Russian actions to destabilize the Black Sea may be related to Europe's alternative infrastructure and energy projects. This was stated by former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky in the program “120 Minutes“ on bTV.

“Ask yourself why Russia wants to destabilize the Black Sea. I have been thinking a lot these days and I will tell you that for me this is related to Europe's alternative infrastructure and energy projects“, said Neynsky.

According to her, the tension in the region should be viewed in the broader context of the war in Ukraine and European efforts to build alternative routes. She pointed to the Middle Corridor and the Vertical Corridor, as well as other ideas through which the European Union seeks to guarantee its independence and security in the long term.

Call not to instill fear

Neinsky was asked whether she expected new hybrid attacks, drone attacks and victims closer and closer to Bulgarian territory. She called on the public not to be subjected to fear due to concerns about the development of the conflict.

The former foreign minister also commented on the possibility of using nuclear weapons. “In the modern world, the activation of nuclear weapons on one side leads to the activation of the other. And no one, not even Russia, is so foolish as to do so,“ she said.

According to Neynski, concerns about Russian actions should not lead to a policy of subservience or to a refusal to protect Bulgarian and European interests.

The peace plan must have guarantees

Neynski also commented on the possibility of Bulgaria playing a mediating role in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. On the occasion of Prime Minister Rumen Radev's meeting with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova, she suggested that the Bulgarian government may have ambitions to propose a peace plan.

“Peace is not a declaration. Talking only about peace is populism. What matters is to ensure peace and the path to peace, which goes through diplomacy,“ said Nejnski.

She raised the question of how it would be guaranteed that a possible ceasefire would not be used to prepare a new military offensive. “They must say how they will guarantee that any eventual ceasefire or even peace that is achieved will not be just buying time, after which Russia will start a war again“, she said.

Criticism of the Bulgarian position

Neinsky said that Bulgaria should not view its membership in the European Union and NATO only as a source of financial resources and security guarantees.

“We constantly ask Europe for resources, funds, money, we ask NATO for security, but on our part we do not show any inclination to be part of the common European policy“, she commented.

The former foreign minister defined the Russian attack on Ukraine as a violation of international law. She also expressed disagreement with the Bulgarian Prime Minister's support for a discussed agreement between Washington and Moscow related to Russian diesel.

According to Neynsky, the possible purchase of Russian diesel would provide additional revenue for Russia, which could be used to finance the war. “This deal, apart from the fact that it will obviously not reduce diesel prices, it is not known at all whether it will be concluded. But we are rushing to say right away that we support it“, she said.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg