Fuel leak after accident on Trakia Motorway

There is a fuel leak at the 157th kilometer of the “Trakia“ motorway in the direction of Sofia after an accident. The incident is in the Stara Zagora region, and the spill is on the roadway.

The section is dangerous for passing cars, as the fuel can make the pavement slippery. Actions must be taken on site to secure and clean the roadway.

“There is a fuel leak at the 157th kilometer in the direction of Sofia due to an accident“, the information on the road situation states.

Drivers traveling to the capital should reduce speed and drive with increased caution. There is currently no confirmed data on the number of cars involved, people injured, or the timeframe for restoring normal traffic.