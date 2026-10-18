Bartholomew celebrated the Trisagion at the grave of Patriarch Neophyte

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew celebrated the Trisagion at the grave of Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte in Sofia. The funeral prayer was attended by the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan Daniil of Sofia, hierarchs of the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and members of the delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Earlier, the two patriarchs took part in a solemn hierarchal divine liturgy in the patriarchal cathedral “St. Alexander Nevsky“.

Messages for unity and peace

Before the liturgy, Patriarch Daniel told journalists: „Veneration of the saints makes us sharers in their grace and calls us to unity“.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew also sent a message of unity. „Today, the world has an unconditional need for peace and unity“, he said.

In his speech after the service, Bartholomew pointed out that his visit to Sofia also includes a prayer at the grave of Patriarch Neophyte. He recalled that in March 2024 he arrived in Bulgaria to participate in the farewell of the deceased Bulgarian Patriarch, and later returned for the election and enthronement of his successor Daniil.

Celebrations continue at the Rila Monastery

Bartholomew arrived in Bulgaria for the celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of the birth and 1080th anniversary of the ascension of Saint John the Wonderworker of Rila.

On October 19 at 9:00 a.m., a festive conciliar patriarchal divine liturgy will be celebrated in the Rila Holy Monastery. The Bulgarian and Ecumenical Patriarchs are expected to participate in the service.

Patriarch Neophyte died in March 2024. He was buried at the metropolitan cathedral of St. Sunday“.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bta.bg