Who won the partial local elections on Sunday

Nurgin Ahmed Basri from the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms – MRF“ was elected mayor of the village of Dragomazh, Isperih municipality, in the first round. The decision is up to the Municipal Election Commission, and the candidate received 101 valid votes.

In Dragomazh, 110 out of 264 voters voted, which makes a voter turnout of 41.67 percent. One ballot is invalid, and eight people marked “I do not support anyone“. Election day passed without complaints or reports of violations, announced the deputy chairman of the Isperih MEC, Dzhanan Rodoplu.

Run-off in Yavorovo

A second round will be held in the Stara Zagora village of Yavorovo. Stanimir Stoychev, nominated by “Vazrazhdane“, and Zhecho Zhechev from GERB reached it.

Stoychev received 94 votes, Zhechev - 81, and the independent candidate Rositsa Nikolaeva collected 56 votes. 292 residents had the right to vote, with 238 people going to the polls, or nearly 82 percent. “The candidate who received more valid votes than his opponent will be declared elected in the second round“, announced the chairwoman of the Stara Zagora MEC Teodora Krumova.

The runoff in Yavorovo is scheduled for October 25 – the date on which the elections for president and vice president will also be held.

One candidate in Polski Trambesh

In the municipality of Polski Trambesh, Rosen Rusanov, nominated by an initiative committee, was the only registered candidate for mayor. The partial vote was necessary after the previous mayor Georgi Chakarov became an MP.

On the same day, mayoral elections were also held in the village of Maslarevo. Petranka Marinova from the “BSP – United Left” and Yordan Yordanov, supported by “We continue the change – Democratic Bulgaria“. In the data published until the early hours of October 19, no final winner for the village was announced.

The vote on Sunday covered a total of 14 partial local elections, including Malo Konare, Malak Varshets, Obitel, Sadysko Pole, Rudnik, Tsareva Livada, Tokachka, Malorad, Iskrets and Trapoklovo. For some of these settlements, the final decisions of the municipal election commissions have not yet been published in the available information releases.

In the village of Obitel, Omurtag municipality, 258 out of 653 voters voted. “Election Day in Obitel passed without violations of the electoral process. "No complaints or signals have been registered," said the deputy chairman of the OMC, Omurtag Stiliyan Iliev.

Sources: bta.bg