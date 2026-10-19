Ivan Shishkov to visit Vidin and Montana today

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, will visit the Vidin and Montana regions today as part of the initiative “The Regions Speak“. His program includes an inspection of a road section and meetings with the regional governors, mayors and members of parliament from both regions.

At 9:00 a.m. Shishkov will inspect road III-121 Inovo - Boynitsa - Kula near the village of Perilovets. Then, at 10:30 a.m., a meeting will be held at the Regional Administration in Vidin with the Regional Governor Ognyan Mihaylov, representatives of the local authorities and members of parliament from the region. The media briefing is scheduled for the period between 11:30 and 12:00.

In the afternoon, the program continues in Montana. At 15:00, a meeting with the regional governor Ivan Kamenov, mayors and members of parliament from the region will begin in the building of the Regional Administration. The briefing for journalists is scheduled for 16:30.

The talks will also be attended by the executive director of „Bulgarian Water and Sanitation Holding“ EAD Eng. Venelin Shakov and Eng. Ventsislav Angelov, member of the Management Board of the „Road Infrastructure“ Agency.

The initiative „Regions Speak“ started in August and is aimed at discussing on-site problems related to municipal and road infrastructure, water supply and financing of local projects.

„We want to see the problems, but we want to see them on the spot“, said Ivan Shishkov to BNT when presenting the initiative.

Sources: bgnes.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg