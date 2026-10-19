Deadline for voting with a mobile ballot box expires

The deadline for submitting an application for voting with a mobile ballot box by voters with permanent disabilities who cannot exercise their right to vote in a polling station expires. Applications can be submitted until October 19 inclusive.

The additional opportunity applies to people who have not submitted an application by the initial deadline - October 10, 2026, and whose disability arose or was established after that date. The Central Election Commission reminds:

„There is an additional opportunity until October 19, when the disability occurred or was established after the initial deadline.“

What voters should do

The application is submitted to the mayor of the municipality, region, city hall or deputy mayor. When submitting within this additional deadline, a document issued by the TELK or NELK must be presented. The CEC specifies that the opportunity is valid only if a mobile section election commission has already been appointed in the relevant settlement.

This means that submitting an application in itself is not enough if a mobile section has not been established in the settlement. If the conditions are met, the voter is entered in the list for voting with a mobile ballot box.

The vote is on October 25

Voting with a mobile ballot box is planned for the elections for President and Vice President of the Republic, scheduled for October 25, 2026. The mobile sectional election commissions are appointed by the district election commissions, and the deadline for this was October 14.

Sources: cik.bg