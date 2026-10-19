Slavi Trifonov: #IamIvaMihaylova

First of all, I want to thank all the people, acquaintances and strangers, who congratulated me on my birthday today in every way. Thank you, you are the point.

Of course, I hate my birthdays, so on to the things that are more important than me. And more important than me is Iva Mihaylova, the Bulgarian, whose fate excites both Bulgarians and Macedonians.

And since I assume that you do not know the story of her accident, I will describe it to you quickly. Iva Mihaylova is traveling alone in her car, returning home from Sofia, traveling to Shtip. Between Kochani and Shtip, in the opposite lane, the police stop and check. In the car behind the car stopped by the police are construction workers who are rushing to repair the villa of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski. Since they are in a hurry and the car in front of them stops, the driver has a choice: either to hit the stopped car or to go into oncoming traffic. He chooses to go into oncoming traffic and hits Iva Mihaylova's car from the front, on her side. As a result of the impact and due to the fact that the workers' car is overloaded with moldings, paint and construction materials, one of the workers dies, and Iva Mihaylova is seriously injured and bruised.

You understand that the government in North Macedonia, being what it is, is strongly motivated to make Iva Mihaylova guilty. Because of Timcho Mucunski's villa, of course, and the overloaded car for this reason, and the workers' inappropriate speed. But Iva Mihaylova is completely innocent and is a victim of both the accident and the shameful, scheming and dirty intentions of the North Macedonian government. That is why it is so important that Iva Mihaylova returned to Bulgaria, because only Bulgaria and we, the Bulgarians, can protect her.

For example, tomorrow another senior North Macedonian official with an incredible and masculine name is arriving in Bulgaria - the Minister of Health Sasho Klekovski. The Klekovski in question gave an interview to the North Macedonian media yesterday and said that he would come to Bulgaria tomorrow to check whether Iva Mihaylova is really sick and to examine her medical documents.

My dear Klekovski, dear Sasho, we live in a free country where the law reigns, and you cannot, because it occurred to you, come and check on any Bulgarian's whereabouts and what their health status is. Nor can you examine the personal documents and health status of Bulgarian citizens, because that's how you feel!

So come to Bulgaria, see someone else, bow to the bones of Tsar Samuil, drink some cold water and go home alive and healthy.