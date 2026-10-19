DPS won three mayoralties in the partial local elections held on October 18. Nurgin Basri was elected mayor of Dragomazh in Isperih municipality, Ihsan Selimov won in Obitel, Omurtag municipality, and Yussein Salif - in Tokachka, Krumovgrad municipality. The results were announced by the party and published by “24 Chasa“.

In Dragomazh, Basri was the only candidate and received 101 votes. 110 out of a total of 264 voters went to the polls, which makes a turnout of 41.67 percent. One ballot was declared invalid, and eight people noted that they did not support anyone, the deputy chairman of the Municipal Election Commission in Isperih, Dzhanan Rodoplu, told BTA.

Three different election situations

In Tokachka there was also only one candidate - Yussein Salif from the MRF. Before the vote, the Municipal Election Commission in Krumovgrad registered two parties, but only the MRF nominated a candidate. Nearly 290 people in the village had the right to vote, and the elections were scheduled after the death of the regularly elected mayor Muhamed Mustafa Imam at the end of July.

In Obitel, Selimov competed with Dzhelal Mustafov, nominated by “Velicie“. The partial vote there was scheduled after the powers of the current mayor Ismet Eredzhebov were terminated early in early June.

The chairman of the MRF, Delyan Peevski, congratulated the voters, local structures and the newly elected mayors. “The results show that the MRF is in very good condition“, he said, emphasizing the importance that the party attaches to local government. The quote was distributed by the MRF press center and quoted by “24 Chasa“.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, bta.bg