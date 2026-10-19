The plane with a bomb threat took off from Sofia

The Airbus A320 plane, which made an emergency landing in Sofia due to a bomb threat, took off from the “Vasil Levski“ airport shortly before 3:00 a.m. This was reported to BNT by the Ministry of Transport.

The plane was flying from Tel Aviv to Vienna. According to initial information, there were six crew members and 51 passengers on board.

The alert was issued at the border with Romania while the plane was in Bulgarian airspace. The crew terminated the flight to Vienna and decided to make an emergency landing in Sofia.

The Air Force deployed MiG-29 fighter jets, which escorted the passenger plane to the airport. The Ministry of Defense stated: “In accordance with the procedures, MiG-29 fighter jets of the Air Force took off and accompanied the plane until it landed at the Sofia airport.“

After the landing, a task force was formed, and the responsible institutions began an inspection. The passengers were disembarked. The actions were carried out within the framework of the “Air Policing“ mission and were coordinated with the NATO Joint Air Operations Center in Torrejon, Spain.

After completing the necessary procedures, the plane continued its flight. Currently, the confirmed information is that the plane took off from Sofia shortly before 3:00 AM.

Sources: bntnews.bg