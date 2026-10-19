Ivo Hristov: The goal is for the budget deficit to be up to 3%

The government will try to keep the budget deficit within 3%, said Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov in an interview with BNT. He specified that the final size will depend on the discussions in parliament and the changes to the draft budget.

„I hope we will achieve it. But let's see the debates in parliament and all the other adjustments“, said Hristov.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that he is not a supporter of strict fiscal frameworks and noted that in almost no European country the deficit is kept at this level. According to him, additional pressure on budgets could also be created by social tension in France, which he believes is the result of problems accumulated over the past two decades.

Pensions and salaries

Hristov also commented on the increases set out in the budget draft. Pensions are expected to increase by 8%, and salaries in the budget sphere - by 5%. He also pointed out the increase in teachers' salaries.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, however, we should not talk about a "cap" increase, but about compensation for the people who are most affected by the increase in prices and economic pressure.

Drones in the Black Sea

On the topic of the drones that hit ships in the Black Sea, Hristov said that it is logical that they are Russian, but stressed that an official position can only be taken after the investigation is completed.

“It is one thing for a person to comment and not bear political responsibility. It is another to state an official position”, he said.

Hristov warned that the possible activation of Article 4 or Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty could lead to further escalation. According to him, it is not enough to insist on such a step without it being clear what the consequences will be for Bulgaria and Europe.

The Moratorium in the Black Sea

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the proposed moratorium should stop hostile military actions in the Black Sea. However, he stated that even if the attacks cease, the problems will not be solved immediately.

There are mines, sunken ships and environmental risks in the water area, and high insurance costs make transport services difficult. “There is no one to come and demine for us“, said Hristov.

He called for a course against the war and its escalation, as well as against Bulgaria's involvement in foreign geopolitical clashes. According to him, the end of the conflict in Ukraine will not be favorable for Europe.

Sources: bntnews.bg