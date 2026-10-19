Gen. Nikolay Rusev is being discussed for the post of Chief of Defense

Major General Nikolay Rusev is the most likely candidate for Chief of Defense, reported News.bg, citing its sources. At the moment, his candidacy has not been officially confirmed, and the final decision has not been made.

The topic was activated after Admiral Emil Eftimov submitted a report for release from military service with three months' notice. The Ministry of Defense confirmed to BTA: “The Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov has submitted a report for release from military service with three months' notice“. The report was submitted at the end of September, and the reasons for the decision have not been announced.

The upcoming replacement must also be consistent with the political calendar. The presidential elections are scheduled for October 25, 2026, and the possible runoff will be held on November 1. Iliyana Yotova has been head of state since January 23, 2026, after Rumen Radev prematurely terminated his powers as president.

How is the Chief of Defense appointed

By law, the Chief of Defense is appointed by the president upon a proposal from the Council of Ministers. The appointment and dismissal of officers from the senior command staff are made by presidential decree, which is countersigned by the Prime Minister.

This means that even if he is selected as the preferred candidate, Nikolay Rusev cannot take office solely by decision of the head of state. A proposal from the Council of Ministers and a subsequent decree are required.

Who is Nikolay Rusev

Nikolay Rusev has been the commander of the Air Force since 2025. He was born on March 13, 1971 in Pleven. He graduated from the Air Force School “G. Benkovski“ in Dolna Mitropolia, the Military Academy “G. S. Rakovski“ and the Air Force College “Maxwell“ in the USA.

His military career is mainly related to fighter aviation. Between 2020 and 2025 he was the commander of the Graf Ignatievo air base, and before that he held various command positions at the base and in aviation formations in Dobroslavtsi and Gabrovnitsa.

Rusev is a first class pilot and has over 1400 flight hours. He has flown on Zlin 42-M, L-29, MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft. He speaks English.

If nominated and approved, Rusev will succeed Admiral Eftimov, who has been Chief of Defense since March 30, 2020. When exactly the change will take place will depend on the completion of the procedure and the notice period.

Sources: news.bg, bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg