Presidential candidate Kostadin Kostadinov opened his home and shared interesting moments about himself

A clip published on Kostadinov's You Tube channel has aroused enormous interest. In it, he hosts a video clip at his home in Varna and talks about his favorite pastimes.

In a cozy home setting, Kostadinov shows us his library, from which peeks a lop-eared cat, which he calls Pooh, and all the rest of the family - Zara. The cat is the guardian of the library and, as Kostadinov jokingly shares in the video, “He gets along well with books”.

The presidential candidate says that this is the family pet, and Kostadinov personally maintains an aquarium with fish, which he has long dreamed of and could not afford due to his huge commitments. Now, however, as he himself says, “Aquariums are extremely autonomous”. Kostadinov shares his approach to maintaining the ecosystem in his large aquarium.

In the video, the candidate for president of “Vazrazhdane” pays the most attention to his greatest passion - books. He shows us an impressive library collection, but surprisingly shares:

“I have two libraries, one with scientific literature and the other with fiction”, says Kostadinov and adds that the library he shows is the second.

He not only opens the door to his home in Varna and invites us into its comfort, but also presents us with the most interesting things in his library collection. It contains books from world classics for children and adolescents, the books of Jack London, collected works of Nikolay Haitov, “Galaxy Library” and many others.

Kostadinov says that he likes to keep his books in good condition and when one gets damaged from too much reading, he buys it again.

His favorite author is Terry Pratchett, and one of his favorite genres is fantasy.

The presidential candidate says that he reads every day, and because he divides his time between Sofia and Varna due to his work commitments, he reads two books - one in Sofia and one in Varna.

“For me, a day without reading pages is lost”, says Kostadinov in the video.

The book that Kostadinov is currently reading at his home in Varna is “The Defense of Perushtitsa 1876”

“This is the third edition of the book by Georgi Natev, one of the few survivors of the April Uprising”, says Kostadinov in the video.

You can see what else he shares about himself and his daily life here: