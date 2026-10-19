„Bulgaria's benefit is to have peace. This is our benefit, leave the ideology behind.“ With these words, sociologist Andrey Raichev summarized his position in the discussion on national security after the attacks on two ships in the Black Sea.

In the program "This Morning" on bTV, Raichev, political analyst Georgi Harizanov and journalist Veselin Stoynev discussed the reaction of the Bulgarian authorities, the role of NATO and the European Union and relations with Russia.

Dispute over security and relations with Moscow

According to Raichev, Bulgaria's main interest is to prevent further aggravation of relations with Moscow. He stated that the country's security depends primarily on its membership in NATO.

„Bulgaria's security has long ceased to be Bulgarian, but NATO's. Bulgaria has security not at all because of its 20,000-strong army, but because of NATO“, said Andrey Raichev.

According to him, the Alliance is significantly more powerful than Russia, but a possible direct military clash would have catastrophic consequences. Raichev also stated that, in his opinion, the risk of a larger-scale conflict is receding.

Georgi Harizanov described the government's cautious behavior towards Russia as a “downgrading“ and insisted on a clearer position.

„I hope this humiliation will end, that there will be enough pride and courage to at least tell the truth“, said Harizanov.

He specified that the call for a tougher tone does not mean a desire for military conflict. „Nobody wants wars. Just courage and dignity to tell the truth as it is and as everyone sees“, said the analyst.

What will the investigation of the attacks show

Veselin Stoynev raised the question of what the practical results of the investigation of the attacks on the two ships in the Black Sea will be. He expressed doubt whether the collected evidence would lead to the identification of the perpetrators and legal proceedings, or whether the case would remain against an unknown perpetrator.

„What are we actually looking for in the Black Sea with the two hit ships? Evidence from the prosecutor's office, the Military Prosecutor's Office, which will do what? Will it submit it to which court?“, Stoynev asked.

Kharizanov objected that the task of the investigation is to establish the facts. The meeting with Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova was also discussed in the conversation, with Stoynev raising the question of what specific diplomatic result followed from it.

The participants also argued about the role of NATO and the European Union as guarantees for Bulgaria's security. The discussion also touched on the policies of US President Donald Trump, fuel prices and budget policy.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg