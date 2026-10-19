Bartholomew and Daniel celebrate liturgy at Rila Monastery

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Bulgarian Patriarch Daniel celebrate the Holy Liturgy at the Rila Monastery. The service began before noon and will continue until noon, BNT reported.

The presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch is part of his official three-day visit to Bulgaria, carried out at the invitation of the Holy Synod. The visit is related to the celebration of two anniversaries dedicated to Saint John of Rila – 1150 years since his birth and 1080 years since his ascension.

Hundreds of laypeople are expected

Hundreds of believers are expected to arrive at the Rila Monastery to pay homage to the saint, revered as the heavenly protector of the Bulgarian people.

Measures have been taken for the safety of visitors and the organization of traffic in the area around the monastery. The police in Kyustendil report that the necessary conditions have been provided for the smooth conduct of the event.

The joint divine service of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Patriarch Daniel is among the main events within the framework of the celebrations dedicated to Saint John of Rila.

Sources: bntnews.bg